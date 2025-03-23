Tiger Woods addresses his relationship with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife

Tiger Woods on Sunday made his first public comments about his relationship with Vanessa Trump.

Woods posted a statement on X confirming that he and Trump are in a relationship. The legendary golfer requested privacy as the pair “look forward to our journey through life together,” and also included two photos.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son. She and Trump Jr. were married for 13 years and had five children together before divorcing in 2018.

This confirms previous reports that had emerged within the last few weeks stating that Woods and Trump were dating. Sources said at the time that the two live near each other in Palm Beach, Fla., and recently began a relationship after initially being friends.

This also marks Woods’ first public relationship since dating Erica Herman. They split up acrimoniously in 2023.

Woods’ golf career is currently on hold as he recovers from another serious injury. While his professional future is uncertain, his personal life appears to be going very well.