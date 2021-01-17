Brittany Matthews backs Chad Henne after fiance Patrick Mahomes suffers concussion

Brittany Matthews wasted no time supporting Kansas City’s backup quarterback after her fiance Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion.

Mahomes was knocked out of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Chiefs and Cleveland Browns midway through the third quarter after being tackled on a rushing play. He was taken to the medical tent and then into the locker room for an examination, where he was declared out with a concussion.

Chad Henne stepped into the game for the Chiefs.

Though her fiance was out with a serious injury, Matthews was already backing Henne with full enthusiasm.

HENNEEEEEEEEE

LFGGGGG — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 17, 2021

“LFG” is an acronym for “let’s f—ing go,” so you know she was pumped up.

Henne helped the Chiefs get a field goal on the possession where Mahomes was hurt, but he was intercepted in the end zone on the following possession. Henne also played in the Chiefs’ Week 17 loss to the Chargers.