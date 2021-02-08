Brittany Matthews upset with ESPN over Patrick Mahomes posts

Brittany Matthews was not happy about her fiance Patrick Mahomes losing the Super Bowl on Sunday. And she was not happy with ESPN over a few social media posts they made during the game.

Matthews was upset that ESPN’s Twitter account posted a photo of Mahomes looking bewildered during the fourth quarter as his Kansas City Chiefs were losing to Tampa Bay.

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…

yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

She called them trash for posting another photo of Mahomes looking bummed out.

Y’all are for this too, but he looks damn good to me https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

That’s where Matthews has it all wrong. She is a classic sore loser who has gotten so used to her amazing fiance winning that she doesn’t know how to handle things when they don’t go her way. Losing is part of the game, and if you want the love and praise when things go your way, you have to be prepared to handle the negativity when it’s not going your way. Her thinking that ESPN is supposed to show “support” for Mahomes on matter what shows she clearly doesn’t understand the media.

Matthews also complained about the refs, not unlike another Chiefs player’s girlfriend.