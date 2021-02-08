 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole throws shade at Super Bowl referees

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce, threw shade at the referees after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9. They were penalized 11 times for 120 yards, and the calls drew attention especially in the first half.

During the game, Nicole tweeted some complaints about the referees.

She ultimately congratulated the Bucs but admitted it was a “tough game to watch.”

It sure was. The refs just gave the Bucs opportunity after opportunity with some penalty calls. The defensive pass interferences, holdings and neutral zone infractions were some of the penalties that surprised. Tampa Bay was the more dominant team, but the refs sure helped the situation.

