Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole throws shade at Super Bowl referees

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce, threw shade at the referees after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9. They were penalized 11 times for 120 yards, and the calls drew attention especially in the first half.

During the game, Nicole tweeted some complaints about the referees.

YALL FORGET WTH A HOLDING CALL IS!?!!!!!!! @NFL — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) February 8, 2021

If yall wanted to see the Chiefs vs the refs just say that. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) February 8, 2021

She ultimately congratulated the Bucs but admitted it was a “tough game to watch.”

Congrats to the @Buccaneers.

Tough game to watch but y’all got it. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) February 8, 2021

It sure was. The refs just gave the Bucs opportunity after opportunity with some penalty calls. The defensive pass interferences, holdings and neutral zone infractions were some of the penalties that surprised. Tampa Bay was the more dominant team, but the refs sure helped the situation.