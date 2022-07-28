Former Broncos QB lands analyst job with ESPN

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler has landed a new analyst job with ESPN.

ESPN announced on Thursday that Osweiler will be working for them this college football season. Osweiler will team with Anish Shroff and Taylor McGregor to call a package of college football games.

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday. I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter,” Osweiler said in a statement.

Osweiler played three years at Arizona State from 2009-2011. He passed for 4,036 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior before entering the NFL Draft. The Broncos selected him in the second round (No. 57 overall) in 2012. Osweiler served mostly as Peyton Manning’s backup before securing a big contract with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2016 season.

Osweiler passed for 7,418 yards and 37 touchdowns over seven NFL seasons. He took home an estimated $41 million in career earnings.