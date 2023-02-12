Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans

The evidence continues to mount that Brock Purdy is indeed him.

Speaking with Rob Maaddi of the AP this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers QB Purdy gave an interesting take on the notoriously ruthless Philadelphia Eagles fans, whom he played in front of during the NFC title game.

“It was electric, I’m not gonna lie,” said Purdy of the atmosphere in Philly. “That’s part of the game. Honestly, I love going into environments like that. I’ve played in a bunch of environments with 90-plus thousand [people] in college, so I’m familiar with it. But going into that one was special.”

Brock Purdy had no issues with #Eagles fans. Said he loved going into that environment. pic.twitter.com/V7RH90iD52 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 11, 2023

Purdy was a 23-year-old rookie quarterback playing his very first NFL game in Philly … as the starter in a conference championship game. While Purdy suffered a rough elbow injury in the early going as the 49ers went on to get blown out 31-7, that is a great attitude for a young player to have about one of the toughest environments in all of football.

Not everyone in the 49ers contingent feels the same way about the Eagles fans though. After the loss, one San Francisco player’s wife complained about the treatment she got at Lincoln Financial Field.