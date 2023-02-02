Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have added to their reputation during this year’s NFC Championship Game.

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, spoke out this week on the harsh treatment that she received from Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC title game in Philadelphia. In a video that she posted to her TikTok page, Sydney detailed her negative experience.

“I will probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest,” she said. “I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans … Honestly, I didn’t feel very safe.

“Fred told me not to wear any red,” Sydney added. “I did end up bringing a red bag, but I ended up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the eff-yous and the shoving and the whole thing … But then I was at the concession stand, and this guy saw it. He was drunk … he got in my face … Their whole thing is intimidation.”

Sydney also claims that Eagles fans said at one point, “I hope your plane crashes.” You can view her full video here.

The Eagles beat the 49ers handily by a 31-7 final. Fred Warner was injured in the first minute of play and went to the medical tent but later returned.

Eagles fans are notoriously vicious to opposing players and fans. Even some top NFL stars have complained about them over the years. The Philly crowd also had a separate incident with a 49ers family member at Sunday’s game.