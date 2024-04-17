Brock Purdy saved reporter from a coyote attack

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy can officially add “saved a woman’s life” to his list of NFL accomplishments.

Purdy on Tuesday appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and confirmed a CBS news segment about the Niners star’s recent heroic feat.

Last month, Purdy was shooting a John Deere commercial in a hilly area near the outskirts of San Francisco. CBS reporter Sara Donchey happened to be walking her dog nearby.

As Donchey approached the set, a huge coyote happened to be stalking her from behind. Purdy screamed, “Coyote!” to warn Donchey, which scared off the predator.

“I can’t believe that was a real thing,” Purdy told McAfee on Tuesday. “Yeah, she walked by and said she was a news anchor. I was like, ‘Dude, I just saved a news anchor’s life from getting eaten by a coyote.’ But it’s real, man. I can confirm it.”

You SAVED a reporter from a coyote‼️ "I can't believe that was a real thing but I can confirm that did happen" ~ @brockpurdy13 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JU9HQ0Cx0L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2024

Donchey said she thanked Purdy after the incident and congratulated him on a stellar season.

Purdy, who is in line for a massive payday from the 49ers next offseason, threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023.

Purdy led the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl. He may not have won the Lombardi Trophy in his second season, but “Mr. Irrelevant” won some major karma points for saving someone’s life.