Brock Purdy has great response to his future contract extension

San Francisco 49ers quarterback is eventually going to get paid, likely next offseason. He is taking a very healthy attitude toward that inevitable extension, though.

Purdy was asked at his youth football camp about recent comments by 49ers owner Jed York, who made clear that Purdy will eventually wind up as one of the highest-paid players on the team. The quarterback said he appreciated the comment, but that it was not changing his approach at all.

“That’s great, but for me, I still have to put in the work. I have to win games for this organization and I have to get better, starting here in OTAs,” Purdy told Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. “Everything will fall into place that it needs to, and that’s how I’m looking at it. But I appreciate his kind words.”

Purdy would certainly have some reason to grouse about his contract. His selection as Mr. Irrelevant actually worked against him in that regard, and his biggest benefit financially so far has actually come from an NFL compensation program. That will all change about a year from now.

Purdy threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023 as he guided the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He will ultimately wind up being paid with the league’s top quarterbacks as long as he continues to progress.