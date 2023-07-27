Ex-Broncos OL has vulgar response to Sean Payton’s criticism

Sean Payton made some extremely harsh comments about the 2022 Denver Broncos in an interview that was published on Thursday, and one member of that team had a vulgar response.

Payton pulled no punches when discussing last year’s Broncos and their NFL-worst offense. He mainly took aim at former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Payton told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that Hackett put together “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Offensive lineman Billy Turner was part of that 5-12 Broncos team. Turner now plays for the New York Jets, who also found themselves in Payton’s crosshairs. Payton said the Jets have tried to “win the offseason.” Turner shared a message on his Instagram story calling Payton a “bum.”

Former Broncos OL Billy Turner, longtime friend of Nathaniel Hackett, fires back at Sean Payton in his IG story … pic.twitter.com/sxv0ISArx0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 27, 2023

“Seems like someone Started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he’s in for this season. F—ing bum. #BountyGate #childish,” Turner wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Turner and Hackett have a history together. Turner was with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021, when Hackett was the offensive coordinator there. The Broncos then signed Turner after hiring Hackett. The former third-round pick started eight games on a Denver offensive line that allowed a league-worst 63 sacks.

Hackett and Turner are once again working together in New York, where Hackett is the offensive coordinator.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Thursday about Payton’s comments. Unlike Turner, Saleh took the high road.

Sean Payton goes in on the #Jets saying they tried to "win the offseason." He also said former #Broncos HC, now #Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, and his staff were the "worst coaching staff in NFL history."#Jets coach Robert Saleh took the high road: He’s (Payton) been in the league… pic.twitter.com/JpxYNmCDnl — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 27, 2023

Payton, who took a year off to work as an NFL analyst last season, has been very outspoken about a wide array of topics in recent weeks. He seems to be trying to send a message to his Broncos team that nothing from last year will fly in 2023. It’s hard to be vocal about that without offending a few people along the way.