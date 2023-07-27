 Skip to main content
Ex-Broncos OL has vulgar response to Sean Payton’s criticism

July 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Sean Payton on the sideline

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton made some extremely harsh comments about the 2022 Denver Broncos in an interview that was published on Thursday, and one member of that team had a vulgar response.

Payton pulled no punches when discussing last year’s Broncos and their NFL-worst offense. He mainly took aim at former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Payton told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that Hackett put together “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Offensive lineman Billy Turner was part of that 5-12 Broncos team. Turner now plays for the New York Jets, who also found themselves in Payton’s crosshairs. Payton said the Jets have tried to “win the offseason.” Turner shared a message on his Instagram story calling Payton a “bum.”

“Seems like someone Started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he’s in for this season. F—ing bum. #BountyGate #childish,” Turner wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Turner and Hackett have a history together. Turner was with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021, when Hackett was the offensive coordinator there. The Broncos then signed Turner after hiring Hackett. The former third-round pick started eight games on a Denver offensive line that allowed a league-worst 63 sacks.

Hackett and Turner are once again working together in New York, where Hackett is the offensive coordinator.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Thursday about Payton’s comments. Unlike Turner, Saleh took the high road.

Payton, who took a year off to work as an NFL analyst last season, has been very outspoken about a wide array of topics in recent weeks. He seems to be trying to send a message to his Broncos team that nothing from last year will fly in 2023. It’s hard to be vocal about that without offending a few people along the way.

