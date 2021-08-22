Broncos close to naming Teddy Bridgewater starting QB?

The Denver Broncos appear close to naming a starting quarterback for 2021, and one candidate seems to have a clear edge to win the job.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos coach Vic Fangio appears close to naming Teddy Bridgewater the team’s starter. Drew Lock, last year’s starter, appears headed for a backup role.

Fangio sounds like he’s ready to make QB decision in next couple days. Hard to believe it won’t be Teddy Bridgewater. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 22, 2021

Bridgewater played two series in Saturday’s preseason win over Seattle, leading the team to touchdowns on both drives. Overall, he went 9-for-11 for 105 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Fangio was full of praise for Bridgewater, comparing his ability to manipulate the pocket to buy time to Tom Brady’s.

Vic Fangio: “There’s 2 types of elusive quarterbacks—one’s that run around, & there’s the other ones that manipulate the pocket to buy time. The best of that in the past 20 years has been Tom Brady, & [Bridgewater’s] got a little of that in him, as far as manipulating the pocket” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 22, 2021

Lock was a second-round pick and the Broncos have invested more in him, but after throwing a league-leading 15 interceptions last year, Fangio wanted a true competition. The team wants to win now, and it sounds like Bridgewater is seen as the best option to do that.