Vic Fangio reveals where Broncos’ QB situation stands after Bridgewater trade

After extensive efforts to stand behind Drew Lock, the Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater and seemingly signaled their intent to at least make Lock work for the starting quarterback job.

Now that the Broncos have both quarterbacks on the roster, coach Vic Fangio revealed how he’ll be splitting reps during OTAs and training camp — though he wouldn’t give away who would get the first set of reps.

“We’ll work that out,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “We haven’t sat down and figured that out. But it will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day, but over the course of OTAs and training camp, it’ll be 50-50.”

In other words, it’s going to likely be a true quarterback competition for the Broncos. After Lock threw a league-leading 15 interceptions in 2020, it’s understandable why they’d do that. Bridgewater didn’t really impress for the Carolina Panthers either, but the team has to be hoping that a camp battle brings out the best in both.

Of course, all of these plans could be blown up if the Broncos have another move in the pipeline.