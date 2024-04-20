Report: Broncos dismiss trade interest in key offensive player

The Denver Broncos have already traded one key offensive player this offseason, but they appear to be resisting the opportunity to move another.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been the subject of multiple trade inquiries, but the team is refusing to trade him, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Sutton has notably been absent from the team’s voluntary minicamp as he seeks a new contract.

It is certainly plausible that some teams might be trying to take advantage of Sutton’s contract situation to see if the Broncos are willing to move the wide receiver. Those teams may have received further encouragement from Sutton’s apparent reaction to Denver trading Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland.

Sutton led the Broncos with ten touchdown receptions in 2023 to go along with 59 total catches for 772 yards. At this point, he is the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in Denver, and even with a contract dispute ongoing, it does not make a ton of sense for them to trade him.