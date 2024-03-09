Courtland Sutton was not thrilled about Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy trade

Those that remain with the Denver Broncos are clearly feeling dismayed by what has taken place with the team in the last week or so.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was the latest player to send a clear message about the moves the Broncos have made. Denver traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland on Saturday for a relatively light return as the team continues to dump salary, leaving Sutton frustrated. The Broncos receiver expressed his frustration via social media.

First, Sutton posted a picture of himself and Jeudy shortly after news broke of the trade. The wide receiver added the caption “They are playing with my emotions at this point.”

Courtland Sutton on IG pic.twitter.com/HOimRyDO3c — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) March 9, 2024

Later Saturday, Sutton posted a GIF of Will Smith in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” standing alone in an empty room.

Sutton is not the only player dismayed by what has transpired this week. The reality is that the decision to cut Russell Wilson meant that the team also needed to shed salary elsewhere in order to absorb the quarterback’s record dead cap hit.

Sutton and his teammates certainly appear to be caught in a rebuild now, so it is no wonder they are a bit disappointed, even beyond friends and teammates being let go. The wide receiver may want to be the next one out the door, but it is not necessarily up to him.