Broncos move on from ex-Pro Bowl RB

Melvin Gordon was expected to see an expanded role with the Denver Broncos when starting running back Javonte Williams went down with a knee injury earlier this season, but the veteran’s time with the team was now come to an end.

The Broncos announced on Monday that they have waived Gordon. It is likely not a coincidence that the move was made a day after Gordon had yet another fumble.

Gordon fumbled during the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, though Denver recovered. That was the 29-year-old’s fifth fumble (two lost) on just 90 carries this season. He has struggled with ball security all year long, which is almost certainly why Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not trust him with a bigger workload after Williams was ruled out for the season.

Gordon, who made two Pro Bowl teams during his five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers,

has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this season. He signed a one-year deal that was worth up to $5 million to return to Denver this past offseason. Any team that claims him will be on the hook for the remainder of that contract.