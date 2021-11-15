Broncos player has surprising comment about coaches after latest loss

Things appear to be falling apart for the Denver Broncos after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with Sunday’s 30-13 home loss to the Eagles. Denver’s defense allowed a whopping 214 rushing yards to a Philadelphia team missing lead back Miles Sanders due to injury. That marks the third time in the last six weeks the Broncos have allowed 147 rushing yards or more in a game.

With that stat as a backdrop and frustrations mounting, third-year defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones did not mince words after the game. Jones admitted that players weren’t executing, but also singled out coaching as a cause of the unit’s issues.

DL Dre’Mont Jones on troubles stopping the run: “Combination of us not executing and coaching.” Whoa. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 15, 2021

This is really going to sting considering head coach Vic Fangio made his name in the NFL as a defensive coordinator. Fangio is also in his third year in charge of the Broncos, so it’s not as if he’s in the middle of implementing a new and unfamiliar scheme. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell also has three decades of experience as a defensive coach in the NFL.

In general, calling out coaches publicly is only going to cause more issues instead of fixing them. That said, the Broncos have been involved in some very strange drama this season. This may just be par for the course, but it doesn’t look good for the state of things in the locker room right now.