Did Von Miller’s Halloween party cause rift among Broncos?

The Denver Broncos surprised the NFL by trading Von Miller on Monday to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks. Miller was in the final season of his contract with Denver and was traded despite his team being 4-4.

One very interesting report published on Monday suggests that Miller recently created a rift with his teammates that could have played a role in Denver’s desire to trade him.

Adam Beasley, who writes for Pro Football Network, says that Miller had issues with teammates over his annual Halloween party.

Miller throws a big Halloween bash every year. The party costs six figures and even featured musician Quavo from the group Migos this year.

According to Beasley, Miller asked teammates to help chip in for the party. The teammates were surprised as they thought they were invited guests and not expected to pay.

The report states that the situation caused some problems in the locker room that may have contributed to the team’s decision to trade the veteran.

Beasley is a former Miami Dolphins reporter for The Miami Herald, whom we have cited for stories in the past. As much of a stretch as this story may seem, the source of the report is a legitimate reporter. Maybe a former Dolphins player or coach now with the Broncos told Beasley about the matter.

Maybe there was some drama surrounding Miller’s Halloween party, but whether it factored into a trade is a different story.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Miller’s Halloween party produced some headlines. Three years ago, a Broncos player was kicked out of the party and then arrested. That same year, some Broncos drew attention over their costumes.

Miller had been with the Broncos since being drafted by them No. 2 overall in 2011. He made eight Pro Bowls and helped them win the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

H/T Egotastic Sports

Jun 1, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports