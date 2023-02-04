Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate

The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview.

Evero clearly sits near the top of Minnesota’s wishlist to replace the fired Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator. He is also in the frame for the head coaching positions in both Indianapolis and Arizona. While they will have to wait to see if Evero lands a head coaching job, this certainly removes a key obstacle to hiring him if he does not get one.

As for the Broncos, new coach Sean Payton presumably wants to bring in his own defensive coordinator. This gives him the opportunity to do so while allowing Evero to land on his feet elsewhere, which seems like a certainty.