Broncos announce major Nathaniel Hackett decision

The Denver Broncos have seen enough from first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett has been fired in the wake of Denver’s embarrassing Sunday loss. The Broncos announced the news on Monday with a lengthy statement.

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

While some expected the Broncos to wait until the end of the season, the decision is hardly a surprise. Hackett’s first season with team has been a total disaster. Fans in Denver were ecstatic when the team hired an offensive-minded coach and pulled off a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but the results have been disastrous.

The Broncos have averaged just 15.5 points per game heading into Week 17, which ranks last in the NFL. Hackett finally gave up playcalling a month ago, but that did not lead to any significant improvement for Denver’s offense.

Denver fell to 4-11 with Sunday’s 51-14 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson threw three interceptions in the game and now has just 12 touchdowns compared to 9 interceptions on the year. The Broncos are obviously hoping a coaching change will help salvage their $245 million investment.