Broncos GM makes strong statement about head coach Nathaniel Hackett

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is already facing job security questions less than halfway through his first season with the team, but it does not sound like he is on the hot seat just yet.

There have been some rumblings this week that Hackett could be coaching for his job when Denver takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. Broncos general manager George Paton seemed to put that talk to rest while speaking with reporters on Thursday. He said he fully believes in Hackett and described the criticism the coach has faced as “unprecedented.”

Paton on Hackett II: "But I really like how he’s kept the team together. They’re connected. He’s kept our building together. I appreciate how he came through that.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 27, 2022

If Hackett were fired after just eight games, that would be one of the quickest job-based terminations for a head coach in NFL history. While it is probably not going to happen, there is no question the former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator has looked in over his head.

The Broncos are 2-5 and averaging an NFL-worst 14.3 points per game. The expectation for Hackett was that he would succeed right away after Denver acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Instead, the coach has made multiple inexcusable errors late in games. Paton is right that some of those mistakes have been magnified since they happened in primetime, but that certainly does not justify them.