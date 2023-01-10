 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh willing to take any NFL head coach job?

January 10, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh said in a statement last week that he expects to remain at Michigan, but it sounds like that decision could ultimate lay in the hands of NFL executives.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Harbaugh is considered a “top candidate” for that job. The 59-year-old is expected to talk with other teams as well.

According to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, Harbaugh will answer any call he receives from an NFL team. The coach is expected to “explore every avenue he can” to make the jump back to professional football.

That meshes with what Baumgardner’s colleague, Mike Sando, reported on Monday. Sando was told by a former Harbaugh associate that Harbaugh is not concerned about Russell Wilson’s struggles or any of the other issues in Denver, mostly because he wants back in the NFL so badly.

Harbaugh admitted last offseason that he would have taken the Minnesota Vikings job if the team offered it to him. When the Vikings went in another direction, Harbaugh committed to Michigan and assured athletic director Warde Manuel that he was done flirting with NFL teams. That did not last very long.

Harbaugh and Michigan are facing NCAA sanctions, so it is possible that will play a role in his decision. Either way, it is obvious Harbaugh is more than just open to considering an NFL return.

Article Tags

Jim Harbaugh
