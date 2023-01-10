Jim Harbaugh willing to take any NFL head coach job?

Jim Harbaugh said in a statement last week that he expects to remain at Michigan, but it sounds like that decision could ultimate lay in the hands of NFL executives.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Harbaugh is considered a “top candidate” for that job. The 59-year-old is expected to talk with other teams as well.

According to Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, Harbaugh will answer any call he receives from an NFL team. The coach is expected to “explore every avenue he can” to make the jump back to professional football.

Not sure if that's on the docket or not but if they call he's going to answer. He will answer all calls, was the point. Jim Harbaugh wants to explore every last avenue to the NFL he can because — if he can — he wants to be an NFL football coach again. That's what this is. https://t.co/WZoR1nSBC2 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 10, 2023

That meshes with what Baumgardner’s colleague, Mike Sando, reported on Monday. Sando was told by a former Harbaugh associate that Harbaugh is not concerned about Russell Wilson’s struggles or any of the other issues in Denver, mostly because he wants back in the NFL so badly.

Harbaugh admitted last offseason that he would have taken the Minnesota Vikings job if the team offered it to him. When the Vikings went in another direction, Harbaugh committed to Michigan and assured athletic director Warde Manuel that he was done flirting with NFL teams. That did not last very long.

Harbaugh and Michigan are facing NCAA sanctions, so it is possible that will play a role in his decision. Either way, it is obvious Harbaugh is more than just open to considering an NFL return.