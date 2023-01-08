Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team

Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team.

Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed that he still has two years remaining on his contract with the New Orleans Saints and that any team he signed with would have to compensate his former team. Payton also revealed that he has spoken with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching vacancy.

“Denver’s the first team. I was able to talk with their owner and that’s kind of the protocol,” Payton said. “The interview process can’t officially begin until (January 17), so that’s really where it’s at.”

Payton was then asked about Russell Wilson and how important it will be for his next team to have a proven starting quarterback in place. He indicated that his relationship with ownership and the front office will be the priority.

“I think that it’s really about the triangular relationship — ownership, front office and the coach,” Payton explained. “When we went to New Orleans, the quarterback was unsettled at that time. I think ownership and the functionality of the front office is most important.”

You can hear more of Payton’s comments below:

Yesterday, the Broncos reached out to the Saints to inquire about their former HC Sean Payton.@SeanPayton discusses the situation and his possible return to the NFL pic.twitter.com/XDr7HADIUT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

A report on Sunday claimed the Broncos and Saints are on the same page about potential compensation should Payton want the Denver job. The Broncos already fired Nathaniel Hackett, which is why there is no harm in Payton confirming that he has spoken with them.

By addressing his situation publicly, Payton essentially confirmed most of what has already been reported.