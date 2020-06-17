pixel 1
Broncos’ Kareem Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

June 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has become the latest NFL player to test positive for coronavirus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Jackson was one of the leaders of a Black Lives Matter protest two weeks ago, but Jackson told Mike Klis of 9News that doctors did not believe he contracted the virus there. It does raise the possibility that teammates who were there may need to be tested as well.

Jackson became the latest well-known NFL player to test positive for the virus, following Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson’s Broncos teammate Von Miller also contracted the virus in April, but has since recovered.

The 32-year-old defensive back was fourth on the team with 71 tackles in 2019, intercepting two passes as well.

