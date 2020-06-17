Broncos’ Kareem Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has become the latest NFL player to test positive for coronavirus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Jackson was one of the leaders of a Black Lives Matter protest two weeks ago, but Jackson told Mike Klis of 9News that doctors did not believe he contracted the virus there. It does raise the possibility that teammates who were there may need to be tested as well.

I asked Kareem Jackson if it was possible he picked up virus during protest march 2 weeks ago. “No the doctor said w/the congestion starting two days ago that I picked it up this weekend. It definitely wasn’t from the march.” He travelled from Denver this past weekend. #9sports https://t.co/o66AN83UoV — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) June 17, 2020

Jackson became the latest well-known NFL player to test positive for the virus, following Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson’s Broncos teammate Von Miller also contracted the virus in April, but has since recovered.

The 32-year-old defensive back was fourth on the team with 71 tackles in 2019, intercepting two passes as well.