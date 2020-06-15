Ezekiel Elliott among Cowboys players who tested positive for coronavirus

Several Dallas Cowboys players tested positive for the coronavirus recently, and one of their biggest stars was among them.

Ezekiel Elliott was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed the news to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media and said the running back is doing well.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Multiple Cowboys and Houston Texans players are said to have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, though both teams followed proper health protocols and none of the players were inside the teams’ facilities at any point.

The NFL knew that it would be impossible to avoid positive coronavirus tests both before and during the season, which is why health and safety guidelines are in place for dealing with them. The key to being able to have a 2020 season will be identifying the cases early enough and isolating players or staff who test positive.

A few high-profile NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 a while back, and Elliott is the most prominent NFL player to date to have contracted the virus. Fortunately, it does not sound like he has experienced any complications.