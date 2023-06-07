Ex-Broncos RB arrested for alleged domestic violence

A former Denver Broncos running back was arrested on Monday for alleged domestic violence.

Lance Ball, who played in the NFL from 2008-2012, was taken into custody on Monday over an alleged domestic disturbance that took place at a Highlands Ranch home, which is south of Denver, Colo.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office issued a statement saying that deputies responded to the home on Monday after a report of a physical domestic disturbance.

According to KDVR, Ball had returned home after playing golf and had been drinking.

The police investigation revealed that Ball allegedly strangled and assaulted the alleged victim. The alleged victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and KDVR says the victim suffered a “significant” injury to the head.

Ball was taken into custody on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree, and criminal mischief.

Ball, 37, played his college ball at Maryland before going undrafted in 2008. He spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts before catching on with the Broncos in November 2009.

Ball rushed for 718 yards and 2 touchdowns during his Broncos career, which spanned 41 games. He also had two receiving touchdowns.