 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 12, 2021

Broncos’ amazing ‘Monday Night Football’ streak will reportedly end in 2021

May 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Broncos logo

The 2021 NFL schedule will reportedly end one of the more impressive television streaks in football.

The Denver Broncos have appeared on “Monday Night Football” at least once every season since 1991. That 29-year streak will end in 2021, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

The streak is definitely over, too. Monday night games do not have the option to be flexed under the current contracts.

It’s not a huge shock that the Broncos aren’t featured on this stage. They have not had a winning season since 2016, and they didn’t add any big pieces during the offseason that would make them more attractive to a national audience. Things may have been different had Denver been able to make a move like this earlier in the offseason.

There are plenty of teams that go years without being featured on “MNF.” It’s not really going to be a streak the Broncos make that much of, but it’s still pretty impressive that it lasted this long.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus