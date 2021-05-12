Broncos’ amazing ‘Monday Night Football’ streak will reportedly end in 2021

The 2021 NFL schedule will reportedly end one of the more impressive television streaks in football.

The Denver Broncos have appeared on “Monday Night Football” at least once every season since 1991. That 29-year streak will end in 2021, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

State of Broncos’ recent on-field product: Their 29-year streak of playing on Monday Night Football will end. It was longest run in MNF history. George Paton has done nice work w/roster but has more work to do. Locally, it’s incredible how popular Broncos remain. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 12, 2021

The streak is definitely over, too. Monday night games do not have the option to be flexed under the current contracts.

It’s not a huge shock that the Broncos aren’t featured on this stage. They have not had a winning season since 2016, and they didn’t add any big pieces during the offseason that would make them more attractive to a national audience. Things may have been different had Denver been able to make a move like this earlier in the offseason.

There are plenty of teams that go years without being featured on “MNF.” It’s not really going to be a streak the Broncos make that much of, but it’s still pretty impressive that it lasted this long.