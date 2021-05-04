Report: This team expected to make biggest trade offer for Aaron Rodgers

There are several teams that would love an opportunity to acquire Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers decide to part ways with the three-time MVP, but one continues to be mentioned as the most likely suitor.

In an appearance on “Get Up!” Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Denver Broncos appear to be more interested in Rodgers than any other team. The belief is that they are going to offer the most for the 37-year-old if and when a formal offer is made.

"The Denver Broncos continue to be the team I hear that are going to be the most interested [in Aaron Rodgers], and are going to put the most in front of the Green Bay Packers to try to make this trade go down." —@diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/7FmUDtXkLn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 4, 2021

Russini added that the belief around the NFL is that “this is not going to work out” between Rodgers and the Packers. She hinted that team executives in Green Bay are feeling that as well.

“The sentiment there and the feeling I get is deflated. They’re absolutely deflated at this point,” Russini said of the Packers’ brass. “We know they’ve been trying to fix this and trying to mend it, but they know this is up to a very strong, stubborn, smart quarterback named Aaron Rodgers, who is gonna do what Aaron Rodgers wants to do.”

For what it’s worth, oddsmakers believe Denver is the clear favorite to land Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay.

The Broncos passed on drafting Justin Fields last week, and there is talk that they may have done that because of the Rodgers situation. Denver head coach Vic Fangio also gave an interesting response when asked about the team’s QB situation following the draft.