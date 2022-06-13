Broncos coach had 1 initial worry about Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has won the Denver Broncos over quickly since being traded there during the offseason. However, his head coach admitted to one initial worry after seeing his new quarterback in action.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted he questioned how Wilson could learn the offense and get the work he needed while simultaneously fulfilling other obligations. Recently, Wilson has been spotted at the Cannes Film Festival and a launch party for wife Ciara’s SI Swimsuit cover in Times Square, among other things.

“It’s funny. I think when it first started, you’re like, ‘Whoa! Are you gonna be able to pick all this stuff up? Are we gonna be able to own the offense like we want to?'” Hackett said Monday, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “But he does such a great job at surrounding himself with great people that help him out so that he can do all these things and still focus only on football.”

Hackett added that Wilson watches game film on the plane and is in regular contact with coaches as he picks up the offense. Hackett even suggested Wilson works harder away from the team than some do while they’re actually in camp.

Wilson is not known to take it easy. The quarterback even gave a commencement speech over the weekend, though it did not exactly go perfectly. Wilson’s many potential distractions will only be an issue if he struggles on the field, but he certainly seems to know how to juggle things by now.