Broncos player appears to confirm Von Miller Halloween party story

On Denver Broncos player seems to be confirming the bizarre development that may have factored into Von Miller’s trade from the team.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant appeared Tuesday on 104.3 The Fan’s “Stokley and Zach.” During the interview, Fant addressed the story about Miller’s Halloween party allegedly causing a rift within the team.

“It’s kind of sad that got out of our locker room,” said Fant, per Broncos writer Zac Stevens. “I feel like that should be something that stays in the locker room. I guess I’ll clarify. It was a situation where we were planning on having this Halloween party. That was the thing. Then we dropped a couple of games and Von had contacted everybody in the group chat saying, ‘Hey, like I’m thinking about cancelling the party. We want to win games. We’ve got to focus on winning games. That’s the biggest thing, being improvement-driven. Focus on winning games and things like that.’

“So he did try to cancel it,” Fant went on. “Guys still wanted to have it. And then it kind of went south from there. I’m not going to go into details. They ended up having the party. I did not attend. I had a conversation with Von afterwards. I still paid just because if I knew I wasn’t going to go I should have spoken up and said something. I try to hold to my morals and values. To each guy his own. Every guy has different thoughts about that.”

A report broke earlier this week about Miller’s Halloween party, which he throws every year, and how it allegedly created friction with his teammates. But the report focused on Miller’s teammates supposedly being unwilling to chip in for the cost of the party. The fact that Fant mentioned that he paid his share indicates that money was still a point of contention. But he makes it sound like the major issue was that Miller wanted to cancel the party while his teammates still wanted to have it.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Miller got traded to the Los Angeles Rams the day after Halloween despite having spent his entire ten-year career with the Broncos. The Halloween party report seemed outlandish on the surface. But Fant is essentially confirming that it did play a role in Miller’s departure.

Photo: Jun 1, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports