Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz goes viral for block on Melvin Ingram

Broncos rookie offensive guard Quinn Meinerz went viral on Sunday night for an incredible block against Melvin Ingram.

Denver had the ball down 10-3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter. They ran the ball with Mike Boone on 2nd-and-8 and had right guard Meinerz pull to the left to try and create a hole.

Meinerz spotted Ingram and locked in on him. And when we say locked in, we mean it. Meinerz began blocking Ingram near the line of scrimmage and pushed him about 15 yards downfield.

rookie Quinn Meinerz moving large people pic.twitter.com/i4oLxSPUht — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 6, 2021

That looked like something out of “The Blind Side.” That power and motor from Meinerz was great.

Ingram still finished with three tackles, a half-sack and two quarterback hits, but he sure got pushed around on that play. That is the type of film that offensive line coaches will be showing their players on repeat.