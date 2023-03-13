 Skip to main content
Broncos beef up OL to give Russell Wilson more protection

March 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are working hard to upgrade their offensive line.

The Broncos on Monday agreed to deals with a couple of the top free agent offensive linemen. They agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with left guard Ben Powers. The deal is for $28.5 million guaranteed.

The addition of Powers means that Dalton Risner will not be returning to the Broncos.

Denver is also signing right tackle Mike McGlinchey. The deal is for $87.5 million over five years with $50 million guaranteed.

Both Powers and McGlinchey were rated by many analysts as among the top free agents at their position.

In addition to their offensive line moves, the Broncos non-tendered backup quarterback Brett Rypien, making him a free agent. They are replacing him with former Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who agreed to a two-year deal with the team.

Denver went into this offseason intent on turning things around after going 5-12 last season. They spent big on a new head coach in Sean Payton and are also opening free agency with some strong moves.

