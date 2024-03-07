 Skip to main content
Broncos players have tough reaction to Justin Simmons cut decision

March 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Patrick Surtain II signing autographs

Jul 29, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) following training camp the Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos released former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons on Thursday as part of a cost-cutting move, and it did not appear to go down well with a few of their players.

A pair of Denver defenders — cornerback Patrick Surtain II and linebacker Alex Singleton — took to social media to voice how much the Simmons decision hurt. Singleton in particular admitted that some cuts like Simmons’ “hurt more than others.”

It’s easy to see why this would be a painful one for Denver’s leading players. Simmons has four second-team All-Pro selections to his name and has been at the core of Denver’s defense for years. The decision to cut him in a salary cap move is understandable, but no less frustrating.

Ultimately, Simmons is unlikely to be the last veteran to leave in Denver. This is largely down to the fallout from the team’s decision to move on from one regrettable contract.

