Broncos players have tough reaction to Justin Simmons cut decision

The Denver Broncos released former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons on Thursday as part of a cost-cutting move, and it did not appear to go down well with a few of their players.

A pair of Denver defenders — cornerback Patrick Surtain II and linebacker Alex Singleton — took to social media to voice how much the Simmons decision hurt. Singleton in particular admitted that some cuts like Simmons’ “hurt more than others.”

This one hurt man ! 😢 — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) March 7, 2024

Some hurt more than others…. Damn. — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) March 7, 2024

It’s easy to see why this would be a painful one for Denver’s leading players. Simmons has four second-team All-Pro selections to his name and has been at the core of Denver’s defense for years. The decision to cut him in a salary cap move is understandable, but no less frustrating.

Ultimately, Simmons is unlikely to be the last veteran to leave in Denver. This is largely down to the fallout from the team’s decision to move on from one regrettable contract.