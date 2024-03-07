Broncos release Pro Bowl defensive player

The Denver Broncos have moved on from another notable veteran.

Former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was cut by the Broncos on Thursday. The team released a tribute video thanking Simmons for his eight seasons in Denver.

“I want to make every second count.” You did that, and then some. Thank you, @jsimms1119. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/T4tV5jqL6s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 7, 2024

The move will save the Broncos $14.5 million against the salary cap in 2024. Denver will likely part ways with more high-priced veterans in the coming weeks, as they are now on the hook for a record sum of dead money after they released Russell Wilson.

Simmons, 30, was named to his second Pro Bowl team last season. The former third-round pick has been named a Second-team All-Pro four times in his career. He is widely viewed as one of the best safeties in football. Simmons drew some trade interest last season, so he should have no problem finding a new home.

Simmons finished with 70 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a sack in 2023. He has 30 interceptions in his career and has had at least 3 picks in each of his last six seasons.