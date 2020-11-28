Broncos pull three quarterbacks from practice due to Jeff Driskel positive test

The Denver Broncos are working through some serious issues at the quarterback position.

The Broncos pulled three quarterbacks from practice on Saturday due to contact tracing concerns. Jeff Driskel, who is third on the Broncos’ depth chart at quarterback, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to 9News Broncos reporter Mike Klis, the NFL reviewed tape of the interactions Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles had with Driskel on Wednesday.

NFL reviewed tape of Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles interaction with Jeff Driskel from Wednesday. Driskel has zero symptoms but tested positive Thursday.

To be clear NFL pulled Lock, Rypien, Bortles from practice Saturday. Still working through it. #9sports https://t.co/FqAqbd7LvG — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 28, 2020

Klis says all four quarterbacks are asymptomatic, but there is still a concern about limiting the spread of the virus.

All three QBs and Driskel are asymptomatic. There is hope that all but Driskel cleared for game tomorrow. (Bortles on practice squad). All 3 QBs had been taking extra POC tests since Thursday. All testing negative. #9sports https://t.co/FqAqbd7LvG — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 28, 2020

The Broncos are scheduled to host the Saints on Sunday. They are hoping to have all quarterbacks except Driskel cleared to play in the game. Denver is 4-6 this season.