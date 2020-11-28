 Skip to main content
Broncos pull three quarterbacks from practice due to Jeff Driskel positive test

November 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Denver Broncos are working through some serious issues at the quarterback position.

The Broncos pulled three quarterbacks from practice on Saturday due to contact tracing concerns. Jeff Driskel, who is third on the Broncos’ depth chart at quarterback, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to 9News Broncos reporter Mike Klis, the NFL reviewed tape of the interactions Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles had with Driskel on Wednesday.

Klis says all four quarterbacks are asymptomatic, but there is still a concern about limiting the spread of the virus.

The Broncos are scheduled to host the Saints on Sunday. They are hoping to have all quarterbacks except Driskel cleared to play in the game. Denver is 4-6 this season.

