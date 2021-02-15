Report: Broncos will pursue Deshaun Watson trade

The Denver Broncos have a quarterback in Drew Lock, but it appears they’re willing to move for a big upgrade if it becomes possible.

According to Troy Renck of Denver7, the Broncos intend to pursue a Deshaun Watson trade if the Houston Texans make him available. The team is not, however, pursuing Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.

#Broncos QB situation will dominate offseason discussion. They will pursue Watson if #Texans decide to trade him. They are not in on Wentz. Lock has handled noise well, working out, focused on having a great offseason. He understands he has to get better to keep/win job. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/uOERYWEnmJ — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 15, 2021

The Broncos appear to be taking the approach of pursuing a clear upgrade if they see one. Watson would represent that. With Wentz, it’s less clear. If the Broncos were aggressively trying to replace Lock, they’d be looking at names like Wentz. Instead, they appear willing to stick with Lock for another year unless there’s someone significantly better available.

Watson would have to approve a trade to the Broncos, but there is some thought that he might be willing to do that.