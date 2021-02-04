Former Deshaun Watson teammate says QB has interest in this team

The Denver Broncos have been increasingly mentioned as a potential suitor for Deshaun Watson, and defensive back Kareem Jackson says that is something that interests the quarterback.

Jackson, who played with Watson for two seasons with the Houston Texans, told TMZ this week that he has spoken with Watson about the possibility of teaming up again. He says Watson did not rule it out.

“I had a couple conversations with him, just with him saying Denver is a place he’s interested in landing,” Jackson said. “Everybody knows the type of talent he possesses and the type of guy he is. It’d be nice to have him, but we’ll see what happens.”

Watson has a full no-trade clause, but Denver may be on his list of preferred destinations. Mike Klis of 9News reported on Tuesday that the Broncos have been assured they are one of a handful of teams for which Watson would want to play.

Drew Lock showed some flashes of potential in his second NFL season, but the former Missouri star is nowhere near Watson’s level. The Broncos would almost certainly be willing to give up him and some high draft picks for Watson.

The market for Watson is robust, though it seems like the Texans are playing hardball.