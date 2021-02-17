Report: Broncos will only pursue trade for top-tier quarterback

The Denver Broncos’ potential pursuit of a quarterback apparently should not be taken as a vote of no confidence in current starter Drew Lock.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos are interested in top-tier quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson, and will aggressively pursue him if he becomes available. The same was true of Matthew Stafford, and they might also look at Russell Wilson in the unlikely event the Seahawks are willing to trade him.

However, the Broncos are not interested in the next tier of quarterbacks, instead preferring to stick with Lock.

Where do things stand at QB for the #broncos this offseason? Here's what I've gathered and it could tell you a few things as to where everything stands with their thinking. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Mc3EX9VLde — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 17, 2021

In other words, the Broncos are interested in clear upgrades but not much else. Palmer adds that the Broncos were pleased with how Lock finished out the 2020 season and would be content to continue with him if that clear upgrade does not become available.

On the other hand, it’s hard to see the Broncos pursuing high-level quarterbacks if they thought Lock could reach that level. The reality may simply be that they think Lock can start, but won’t end up being a franchise guy.