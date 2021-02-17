 Skip to main content
Report: Broncos will only pursue trade for top-tier quarterback

February 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Deshaun Watson

The Denver Broncos’ potential pursuit of a quarterback apparently should not be taken as a vote of no confidence in current starter Drew Lock.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos are interested in top-tier quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson, and will aggressively pursue him if he becomes available. The same was true of Matthew Stafford, and they might also look at Russell Wilson in the unlikely event the Seahawks are willing to trade him.

However, the Broncos are not interested in the next tier of quarterbacks, instead preferring to stick with Lock.

In other words, the Broncos are interested in clear upgrades but not much else. Palmer adds that the Broncos were pleased with how Lock finished out the 2020 season and would be content to continue with him if that clear upgrade does not become available.

On the other hand, it’s hard to see the Broncos pursuing high-level quarterbacks if they thought Lock could reach that level. The reality may simply be that they think Lock can start, but won’t end up being a franchise guy.

