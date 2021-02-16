Broncos have unofficially given up on Drew Lock?

The Denver Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for multiple starting quarterbacks this offseason, so it would stand to reason that they do not have much confidence in Drew Lock. According to one NFL insider, Lock’s days in Denver are numbered.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Michael Lombardi of The Athletic said he has been led to believe the Broncos have already gotten close to trading for a quarterback this offseason. Lombardi said he believes the “whole conversation about Drew Lock being the guy is over.”

You can hear Lombardi’s thoughts at about the 1:40 mark below:

"They've been rumored to be talking to a lot of teams about QB's. I thought they were going to make a trade last week for a QB & one of the teams backed out. I think the whole conversation about Drew Lock being the guy is over"@mlombardiNFL on the #Broncos #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/fz1q6ipCkn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2021

That meshes with another report we heard last week that said people around the NFL feel the Broncos are down on Lock.

Lock had 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his second NFL season. He started out rough and played a lot better down the stretch, but Denver’s schedule was much weaker over the latter half of the season.

The Broncos made one major organizational change this offseason that may not bode well for Lock’s future with the team. They are also clearly in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, should the Houston Texans agree to trade him.

At the very least, it seems safe to conclude that 2021 will be a make-or-break year for Lock if he remains in Denver.