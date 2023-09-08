 Skip to main content
Broncos’ Randy Gregory shares 1 surprising reason he hates the Raiders

September 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mark Davis laughing

Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis reacts before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Investors Group Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is no love lost between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, but Randy Gregory hates his division rival for a reason you might not expect.

The DNVR Broncos Podcast went around the locker room this week asking Broncos players why they hate the Raiders. Gregory, who is in only his second year with Denver, had by far the most entertaining response. The defensive lineman said he does not like Raiders owner Mark Davis’ haircut.

“Do you really want my answer? I don’t like the owner’s haircut, to be honest,” Gregory said. “I don’t like the bowl cut. It kind of pisses me off.”

The bowl cut is basically part of Davis’ brand at this point. He has been rocking the 1980s elementary school haircut for as long as most NFL fans can remember. The general consensus is that it is hilarious and looks ridiculous, but Gregory feels a lot more strongly about it.

