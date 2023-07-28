 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 28, 2023

Broncos could reunite with former sacks leader?

July 28, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Shelby Harris looking on

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos already brought back Vance Joseph this offseason, and now they could also be bringing back one of Joseph’s core defensive pieces.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported on Friday that the Broncos hosted veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris for a visit this week. Klis adds that the Broncos’ interest in Harris is “exploratory” at this point. But Klis notes that Harris is familiar with Joseph, who was his head coach in Denver from 2017-18 and has since returned as the Broncos’ new defensive coordinator.

The 31-year-old Harris played for Denver from 2017-21. He was a force at the line of scrimmage, recording 25 passes defended in those five seasons as well as 21.5 sacks. That included a team-high 6.0 sacks in the 2021 season.

Harris was traded to the Seahawks last year as part of the Russell Wilson megadeal (making 15 starts for Seattle in 2022). Now there is the possibility that Harris could end up as teammates with Wilson in Denver, especially with the Broncos taking an unexpected blow to their defensive line lately.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosShelby Harris
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus