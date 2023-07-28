Broncos could reunite with former sacks leader?

The Denver Broncos already brought back Vance Joseph this offseason, and now they could also be bringing back one of Joseph’s core defensive pieces.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported on Friday that the Broncos hosted veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris for a visit this week. Klis adds that the Broncos’ interest in Harris is “exploratory” at this point. But Klis notes that Harris is familiar with Joseph, who was his head coach in Denver from 2017-18 and has since returned as the Broncos’ new defensive coordinator.

The 31-year-old Harris played for Denver from 2017-21. He was a force at the line of scrimmage, recording 25 passes defended in those five seasons as well as 21.5 sacks. That included a team-high 6.0 sacks in the 2021 season.

Harris was traded to the Seahawks last year as part of the Russell Wilson megadeal (making 15 starts for Seattle in 2022). Now there is the possibility that Harris could end up as teammates with Wilson in Denver, especially with the Broncos taking an unexpected blow to their defensive line lately.