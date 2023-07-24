Broncos DE is latest player to receive gambling suspension from NFL

Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike is the latest player to be suspended by the NFL under its gambling policy.

The league announced Monday that Uwazurike would be suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in 2022. He will miss at least the entire season, and will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement until July 2024.

The Broncos said in a statement that the organization “fully cooperated with this investigation.”

#Broncos statement on NFL’s decision to suspend Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/xXBaNweGU4 — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 24, 2023

There was no word on what Uwazurike bet on, but his suspension was consistent in length with other players that placed bets on NFL games. That would apply even if Uwazurike was betting on games not involving the Broncos.

Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and appeared in eight games as a rookie with Denver. He had 17 total tackles, but may have pushed for a larger role in 2023 absent the suspension.