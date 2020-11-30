Broncos sign QB Kyle Shurmur, son of OC Pat Shurmur

The Denver Broncos have added another quarterback following their disaster situation over the weekend.

The Broncos worked out Kyle Shurmur on Monday, who is the son of the team’s offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur. The team is signing Kyle but he needs to pass through COVID-19 testing and protocols first.

Broncos are signing former Chiefs' QB Kyle Shurmur, who also is the son of Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur, per source. The younger Shurmur needs to pass through COVID protocols, but he is on track to work with his father and the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Shurmur played quarterback at Vanderbilt from 2015-2018 and had strong junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 3,130 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He passed for 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a junior.

Shurmur spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted but was cut in April. He has not played in an NFL game.

This makes a lot of sense as an emergency backup situation for the Broncos. All four of their quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 issues, leaving them starting a practice squad wide receiver. Shurmur could be that last resort in case something similar happens in the future. At least he would have a better shot of success than a practice squad receiver.