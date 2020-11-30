Kendall Hinton sends great tweet after first NFL start

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendall Hinton almost certainly would have never started a game at quarterback in the NFL. While the results in Sunday’s game were not great, the former practice squad wide receiver clearly appreciated the opportunity.

Hinton completed just one pass, accounted for 20 total yards of offense, and threw two interceptions in the Denver Broncos’ 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. As you might expect, he wasn’t exactly pouting afterword.

What a weekend! Appreciate all the support #BroncosCountry — Kendall Hinton (@Kendall_Hinton2) November 30, 2020

It took four quarterbacks landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Hinton to get a shot to play in an NFL game. He was promoted from the practice squad after the Broncos explored some extremely unorthodox alternatives, so you can understand why Hinton was just happy to get a chance.

Hinton has plenty to hang his hat on given the circumstances. For starters, his numbers were better than the career-worst game of one of the most notorious NFL Draft busts of all time. No one expected the Broncos to be competitive, and that certainly doesn’t fall on Hinton’s shoulders.