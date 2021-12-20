Broncos share positive Teddy Bridgewater injury update

Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s game after suffering a frightening injury, but the Denver Broncos have provided a positive update on the quarterback’s health.

The Broncos announced on Monday morning that Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is “doing well.” He is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater scrambled and dove for a first down in the third quarter of Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was hit by a defender while airborne, and his head appeared to slam into the turf. The 29-year-old laid motionless on the ground for several seconds. He eventually began moving and was responsive as he was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, Bridgewater is no stranger to serious injuries. He worked his way back from a devastating knee injury years ago when many thought he would never play again. Hopefully he isn’t forced to miss much time.

Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports