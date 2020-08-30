Teddy Bridgewater sends awesome tweet on anniversary of leg injury

It took Teddy Bridgewater nearly four years after his devastating leg injury to convince a team he is worthy of being a full-time starter, and the quarterback has clearly kept that in perspective.

Sunday marked exactly four years since Bridgewater suffered one of the most gruesome leg injuries in NFL history while in training camp with the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old sent a great tweet that illustrated how far he has come.

August 30, 2016 While riding in back of that ambulance, I didn’t know what my football future had in store for me. In the midst of so much uncertainty and pain, I found peace and my purpose in life. Dear August 30, 2016….. Thank you. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) August 30, 2020

The doctor who performed the surgery on Bridgewater’s leg called the injury “horribly grotesque.” He provided a detailed description of the injury two years ago that showed just how hard Bridgewater worked to be able to take the field again.

Bridgewater had an incredibly long road to recovery, but he proved with the New Orleans Saints last year that he deserves another shot. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule recently raved about Bridgewater’s leadership. Everyone should be rooting for him to have success as Carolina’s starter.