Teddy Bridgewater leaves field on stretcher with head injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a frightening head injury during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater took off in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in a bid to pick up a first round. He went airborne when being tackled and collided awkwardly with a defender as he headed for the ground, and it appeared his head was accidentally driven directly into the turf.

Prayers up for Teddy Bridgewater and Bengals LB Joe Bachie. Teddy took a shot, hit the ground hard and was knocked out. Bachie was down holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/2lwva6085D — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 19, 2021

The stretcher was brought out for Bridgewater as players from both teams gathered in concern. CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Bridgewater had a head injury, but was responsive and had movement in his limbs as he was carted off and taken to a hospital.

Drew Lock came into the game to replace Bridgewater.

29-year-old Bridgewater is in his first season with the Broncos. He previously suffered a nearly career-ending knee injury in 2016 that he ultimately was able to use as motivation in his career.