 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 19, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater leaves field on stretcher with head injury

December 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Teddy Bridgewater injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a frightening head injury during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater took off in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in a bid to pick up a first round. He went airborne when being tackled and collided awkwardly with a defender as he headed for the ground, and it appeared his head was accidentally driven directly into the turf.

The stretcher was brought out for Bridgewater as players from both teams gathered in concern. CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Bridgewater had a head injury, but was responsive and had movement in his limbs as he was carted off and taken to a hospital.

Drew Lock came into the game to replace Bridgewater.

29-year-old Bridgewater is in his first season with the Broncos. He previously suffered a nearly career-ending knee injury in 2016 that he ultimately was able to use as motivation in his career.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus