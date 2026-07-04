Brother of Ravens’ Calais Campbell charged with mother’s murder

Atlanta police responded to a welfare check at a Buckhead townhome on Tuesday and discovered 71-year-old Nateal Campbell, the mother of Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell , unresponsive with cuts to her neck.

Her other son, Ciarre Campbell, 41, was found inside the residence in possession of a knife and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Family members had grown concerned after seeing Ciarre driving his mother’s car, which was out of character. In a released 911 call, relatives described him as mentally ill and struggling with schizophrenia, noting they could see him inside but could not gain entry. He allegedly barricaded himself before officers forced their way in.

Police records indicate multiple prior calls to the address involving disturbances, possible arson incidents, and mental health concerns related to Ciarre, who reportedly had not been taking prescribed medication.

The Campbell family issued a statement expressing overwhelming grief over the loss of their matriarch, noting she is now reunited with her late husband, Chuck.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the family statement said, via ESPN. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Calais Campbell , a veteran entering his 19th NFL season, has received support from the team and former clubs.