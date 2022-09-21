Browns ban fan who threw object at owner Jimmy Haslam

The Cleveland Browns have identified the fan who threw a water bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday’s game, and that fan will no longer be allowed at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Haslam was hit in the leg with a water bottle as he was walking toward the tunnel late in the Browns’ fourth-quarter collapse against the New York Jets. A video that was taken from the sideline showed the object hit Haslam with a decent amount of force behind it. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Browns are planning to ban the fan who was responsible.

The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources. Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. https://t.co/a1mvjAkD9e pic.twitter.com/TwuPxr3655 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

The Browns worked with Cleveland police to identify the fan. A police report said the individual responsible “appeared to be intoxicated” as he was leaving the stadium and is facing three charges: misdemeanor assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct.

The Browns took a 30-17 lead late in the fourth quarter before allowing 14 unanswered points during the final two minutes. Haslam walked off the field after rookie Garrett Wilson caught a touchdown pass to tie the score at 30-30. The Jets then kicked the game-winning extra point. Cleveland missed their extra point when they went up 30-17, which ended up being the difference in the game.

Haslam, 68, and his wife Dee bought the Browns in 2012. The team has not enjoyed much success during their decade of ownership. Jimmy made an honest admission about the struggles during the offseason.