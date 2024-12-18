Browns announce major change for Week 16

The Jameis Winston experience has officially been placed on hold once again, as the Cleveland Browns are making a quarterback change.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stefanski hinted that Winston’s inability to protect the ball was a factor in the decision.

“We’re trying to find a way to win against a division opponent on the road. Obviously, we need to take better care of the football as an offense,” Stefanski said. “That’s the obvious part of it. That’s Dorian’s job, that’s the offense’s job, that’s everybody who touches the ball’s job. It’s not about one person.”

Winston was benched in Cleveland’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week after he threw three interceptions. He has 12 interceptions in his last six starts, and the Browns have gone 1-5 during that stretch.

Thompson-Robinson replaced Winston against the Chiefs and went 4/9 for 18 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 16 yards on three attempts.

Thompson-Robinson has appeared in four games this season and has gone 15/34 (44.1 percent) for 100 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The former UCLA quarterback started three games for the Browns last season, and the team went 1-2 in those games.

Even with Winston being so turnover-prone, it is tough to believe the Browns really think DTR gives them a better chance to win. With a 3-11 record, the possibility that they do not actually want to win cannot be ruled out.