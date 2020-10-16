Browns could only have one quarterback for Week 6 game

The Cleveland Browns could be extremely shorthanded at the quarterback position for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dallas Cowboys plucked quarterback Garrett Gilbert from Cleveland’s practice squad this week, leaving the Browns with a hole to fill. They quickly moved to sign quarterback Kyle Lauletta to replace Gilbert. However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the team has been informed that Lauletta will not be available by Sunday. League rules state that a player must complete six days of testing to enter team facilities, and Lauletta won’t be able to do that in time for the game.

This is an issue because Baker Mayfield is listed as questionable with a rib injury. If Mayfield can’t go, it would leave Case Keenum as the only healthy quarterback on the team’s roster.

Mayfield was checked out after Sunday’s game and offered this great quote about playing this week. The Browns have to hope he will be ready. They’ll be in a very delicate situation if he isn’t.